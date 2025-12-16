DEME and Beens Dredging collaborate on Dutch water quality restoration project

DEME has been awarded a contract to implement water framework directive (WFD) measures in the Central Netherlands, in collaboration with partner Beens Dredging. The project, commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, aims to improve ecological water quality in the region.

The consortium will execute works at Eemmeer, Ketelmeer, and Zwarte Meer. Operations are scheduled to commence in April 2026 and are expected to conclude by December 2027.