DEME and Beens Dredging collaborate on Dutch water quality restoration project

DEME has been awarded a contract to implement water framework directive (WFD) measures in the Central Netherlands, in collaboration with partner Beens Dredging. The project, commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, aims to improve ecological water quality in the region.
The consortium will execute works at Eemmeer, Ketelmeer, and Zwarte Meer. Operations are scheduled to commence in April 2026 and are expected to conclude by December 2027.
The scope of work involves the construction of ridges, brushwood dams, and sheltered zones designed to strengthen habitats and stimulate biodiversity in line with European WFD objectives.
Jaap van der Weele, General Manager of DEME Environmental Netherlands, stated, "Together with our partner, we will be deploying our knowledge…to implement the WFD measures and permanently improve water quality in Central Netherlands."
This award follows DEME Environmental's recent contract to reinforce the Lekdijk between Wijk bij Duurstede and Amerongen.
Working within the Lekensemble consortium alongside Heijmans and GMB, that project is part of the high water protection programme commissioned by Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden.