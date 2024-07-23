Contract awarded for breakwater repairs at Sodus Point, New York

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District, has awarded a US$6.7 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials for critical repairs to the Great Sodus Bay East Breakwater at Sodus Point, New York. The 100 per cent federally funded project will ensure the harbour’s viability and contributions to the local and national economy and protection of some of the area's waterfront opportunities.

Work is targeted to begin in August with completion by the autumn of 2025.

The project will repair the full 1,653-foot (503.8-metre) length of the breakwater over two construction seasons. Building on top of the original timber crib and concrete cap structure, construction will return the breakwater to its original height, seven feet (2.1 metres) above the lowest water level.