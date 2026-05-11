Consortium completes dyke reinforcement works in Hansweert, Netherlands

A consortium formed by Van Oord and KWS has completed the Hansweert dyke reinforcement project in the Dutch province of Zeeland ahead of schedule, Van Oord said earlier this week.

The reinforced dyke now complies with the latest Dutch safety standard, which factors in more severe storms. The project will contribute to the future-proofing of flood protection in Zeeland.

The Scheldestromen water board had commissioned Van Oord and KWS to reinforce a total of 5.2 kilometres of dyke between the lock complex in Hansweert and the Kapellebank tidal flat.