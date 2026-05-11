Consortium completes dyke reinforcement works in Hansweert, Netherlands

A consortium formed by Van Oord and KWS has completed the Hansweert dyke reinforcement project in the Dutch province of Zeeland ahead of schedule, Van Oord said earlier this week.
The reinforced dyke now complies with the latest Dutch safety standard, which factors in more severe storms. The project will contribute to the future-proofing of flood protection in Zeeland.
The Scheldestromen water board had commissioned Van Oord and KWS to reinforce a total of 5.2 kilometres of dyke between the lock complex in Hansweert and the Kapellebank tidal flat.
Work included increasing the crest height along some sections by up to three metres and widening the bank by some 15 metres.
Because the dyke is wedged between the Western Scheldt and the village centre, the amount of space available for executing the project was limited, requiring a tailor-made approach.
The work, which began in late 2022, was completed a full year ahead of schedule.
The project team worked with the water board to draw up a soil quality map, so that the soil excavated during the project could be reused as efficiently as possible within the project boundaries.
The groundwork for the Hansweert project was put in place in December 2019 when Van Oord and KWS established the Answest consortium. The consortium prepared and executed the project in cooperation with the Scheldestromen water board and Witteveen + Bos consulting engineers.
Van Oord said the completion of the dyke reinforcement project is part of a broader initiative aimed at protecting Zeeland against rising sea levels by 2050.