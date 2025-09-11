COLUMN | Australia's canal prosperity: identifying opportunities for inland water transport [An Innocent Australian]

One of life’s great pleasures is river cruising, and if you manage to indulge yourself in this experience, for instance in the Danube–Rhine voyage between the Black Sea and the North Sea, you will be fascinated by the generated economic activities to all communities along this waterway system.

The Main (pronounced "mine") Canal, a 160-kilometre connection linking the Rhine and Danube Rivers to develop regional trade, was first attempted by the ruler Charlemagne in 793. This was followed 1,100 years later in 1846, by Ludwig I, the ruler of Bavaria, and eventually completed.

However, the 100 locks designed for small vessels making small vertical changes in heights above sealevel, were soon made redundant by the emerging road and rail systems.

The new canal, for longer and wider vessels, started in 1960. Despite setbacks, it was completed in 1992, opening up a trans-European freight route and setting the stage for the development of river cruising for the region.