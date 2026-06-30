Carnival Corporation completes new pier extension for Celebration Key in Bahamas

Carnival said this marine-side expansion adds operational flexibility and will permit roughly 200 more ship calls and 700,000 additional guest arrivals each year.

Twenty Carnival Cruise Line ships now call at Celebration Key from 10 US homeports. Starting September 2026, three- and four-ship days will be routine at the destination, and later this year, Princess Cruises and AIDA will join the rotation.

Carnival said that when Celebration Key marks its first anniversary on July 19, 2026, it will have welcomed approximately 2.5 million guests. With the pier extension now in place, the company expects year two to bring that number to about 3.5 million.