Callan Marine kicks off pier rebuild project in Corpus Christi, Texas

After Hurricane Hanna swept through the area in 2020, Nueces County officials committed to rebuilding the Bob Hall Pier. The groundbreaking held earlier this month follows three years of project negotiations, public input gathering, and discussion on the design that was presented to the commissioners. Callan Marine was awarded the bid to construct the new pier in May, with the county’s overall budget for the project being US$28.5 million.

The new pier will be over 1,200 feet (370 metres) long and 20 feet (six metres) wide and will include both a ramp and an ADA ramp. It will feature a 50x50 covered structure in the water, and another 50x50 area to the side, which will be considered for future use as a third-party concession.