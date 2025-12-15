Boskalis and WDODelta to implement Netherlands dike reinforcement worth €425m

Boskalis Nederland and the Drents Overijsselse Delta Water Board (WDODelta) have signed an implementation agreement for the reinforcement of the IJsseldijk between Zwolle and Olst.
The project, operating under the name IJsselwerken, is valued at €425 million. It is described as one of the largest dike reinforcement initiatives in the Netherlands.
The project is part of the national high water protection programme (HWBP) and involves strengthening 28.9 kilometres of dike along the IJssel River. The operation aims to ensure the infrastructure meets updated safety standards to protect the region from high water levels.
Boskalis noted the contract will be executed under an integrated format and is expected to take eight years to complete.
Beyond reinforcement, the scope includes dike relocation and nature development at Paddenpol. The project will coordinate with the province, the municipalities of Olst-Wijhe and Zwolle, and Rijkswaterstaat to combine works and minimise disruption to residents.
Hans Wijnen, CEO of WDODelta, stated, "With this agreement, we are taking an important step towards a safe future for our residents."
According to the project’s proponents, the dike is considered a critical flood defence, preventing potential breaches that could result in significant casualties and damages estimated at €9 billion.