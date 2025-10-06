ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for new UK subsea power link

Energy and marine consultancy ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group, has been awarded a contract by Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) to provide marine warranty survey services for the installation of a new electricity link between Scotland and England.
The company defines the "sizeable" contract as being valued between $1 million and $3 million.
The EGL2 project is a major UK energy infrastructure initiative that involves the installation of a 505-kilometre, two-gigawatt electricity "superhighway". The link will enable the simultaneous transfer of power between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and Drax in North Yorkshire, England.
ABL’s scope of work includes the technical review and approval of project documentation, the provision of suitability surveys of the fleet proposed for the marine transportation and installation operations, and on-site attendance to review and approve all warranted operations.
“We look forward to contributing to this strategic initiative,” said Hege Norheim, CEO of ABL Group. Cable laying operations for the project are expected to take place between January and September 2028.