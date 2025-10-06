ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for new UK subsea power link

Energy and marine consultancy ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group, has been awarded a contract by Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) to provide marine warranty survey services for the installation of a new electricity link between Scotland and England.

The company defines the "sizeable" contract as being valued between $1 million and $3 million.

The EGL2 project is a major UK energy infrastructure initiative that involves the installation of a 505-kilometre, two-gigawatt electricity "superhighway". The link will enable the simultaneous transfer of power between Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and Drax in North Yorkshire, England.