Virgin Islands Port Authority gets green light for harbour dredging works

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) has received the approved permit application from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for dredging works to be carried out at the Charlotte Amalie Harbor. Upon completion, the harbour will be able to accommodate larger cruise ships.
The dredging project aims to provide a controlling depth of 40 feet (12.1 metres) in the main channel, 38 feet (11.6 metres) in the turning basin, and 36 feet (11 metres) at the West Indian Company (WICO) berths to accommodate larger vessels. This will enable the US Virgin Islands to continue attracting large cruise vessels and maintain its position as a cruise destination in the Caribbean.
The VIPA plans to put the project out to bid within the next sixty days and anticipates that the project will begin by the second quarter of 2025. The dredging will take approximately 15 months to complete.
Charlotte Amalie Harbor is also regularly used by yachts and small fishing vessels. The harbour had also seen use during the 1800s as a trading hub between Europe and the Americas.