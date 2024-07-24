Virgin Islands Port Authority gets green light for harbour dredging works

The Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) has received the approved permit application from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for dredging works to be carried out at the Charlotte Amalie Harbor. Upon completion, the harbour will be able to accommodate larger cruise ships.

The dredging project aims to provide a controlling depth of 40 feet (12.1 metres) in the main channel, 38 feet (11.6 metres) in the turning basin, and 36 feet (11 metres) at the West Indian Company (WICO) berths to accommodate larger vessels. This will enable the US Virgin Islands to continue attracting large cruise vessels and maintain its position as a cruise destination in the Caribbean.