Virgin Islands Port Authority awards harbour dredging works to Orion Marine Construction

The Virgin Islands Port Authority's (VIPA) board of governors has awarded a contract for the dredging of the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, including the turning basin and Yacht Haven Grande Marina in St. Thomas.
The contract was awarded to Florida-based Orion Marine Construction for marine dredging services at a cost not to exceed US$41.927 million with a 365-day contract term.
The VIPA said the dredging will improve navigational access and make it easier for larger cruise vessels to berth at the West Indian Company Dock in Havensight.
Funding for the project will come from various sources. The Virgin Islands Legislature provided appropriations through Act 8861, which allocates US$1,434,950 to the VIPA for pre-construction soft costs.
Additionally, Acts 8787 and 9068 will provide US$17 million and US$6 million, respectively, for dredging activities.
Further funding for the Charlotte Amalie Harbor dredging project will be obtained through VIPA marine bonds, which will be repaid by pledging the authority’s recently increased port dues. The cruise lines pay this fee directly to the port authority on a per-passenger basis.
Contracting and pre-construction activities are expected to begin immediately, with construction anticipated to commence within the next 180 days. The contractor is required to schedule its dredging around the scheduled cruise calls, and the work is not anticipated to impact cruise traffic to St. Thomas.