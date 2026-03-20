Virgin Islands Port Authority awards harbour dredging works to Orion Marine Construction

The Virgin Islands Port Authority's (VIPA) board of governors has awarded a contract for the dredging of the Charlotte Amalie Harbor, including the turning basin and Yacht Haven Grande Marina in St. Thomas.

The contract was awarded to Florida-based Orion Marine Construction for marine dredging services at a cost not to exceed US$41.927 million with a 365-day contract term.

The VIPA said the dredging will improve navigational access and make it easier for larger cruise vessels to berth at the West Indian Company Dock in Havensight.

Funding for the project will come from various sources. The Virgin Islands Legislature provided appropriations through Act 8861, which allocates US$1,434,950 to the VIPA for pre-construction soft costs.