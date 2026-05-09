Vietnam adds hundreds of acres in South China Sea island-building

Vietnam has expanded its island building in the South China Sea's disputed Spratly archipelago in the past year, adding 534 acres (216.1 hectares) of land, and has also begun to construct specialised infrastructure there, a US think tank reported.

The report on Friday by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the new dredging across the Spratlys brings the total area of artificial land reclaimed by Vietnam in the archipelago to about 2,771 acres.

After finishing landfill operations at Barque Canada Reef, now Vietnam's largest base in the islands, in spring 2025, Hanoi began smaller expansions at several new features in the second half of 2025. The expansion has reportedly caused additional environmental damage.