VESSEL REVIEW | Xinhaixun – Low-emission hopper dredger designed for Chinese coastal and inland waters

The TSHD has an LOA of 155.7 metres (510.8 feet), a beam of 32 metres (100 feet), a full load draught of 9.9 metres (32 feet), a depth of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), and a maximum hopper capacity of 16,808 cubic metres (593,570 cubic feet). The dual-fuel propulsion arrangement consists of two main engines driving propellers to deliver speeds of up to 14.5 knots. The vessel’s dimensions make it one of the largest dual-fuel TSHDs currently in operation.

The engines are fed by LNG fuel tanks with a total capacity of 15,000 cubic metres (530,000 cubic feet), thus ensuring a maximum autonomy of 14 days when operating in LNG mode. Systems are also available for dealing with any boil-off gas to help minimise any unwanted loss of LNG fuel through evaporation.