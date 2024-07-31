VESSEL REVIEW | Versatile river clearance dredger for Philippine public works agency

The DPWH dredger is equipped with IMS’ proprietary cutterhead designed for cutting up and pumping vegetation such as water hyacinth several hundred metres away to a remote discharge area. This allows the vessel to effectively clear dense aquatic vegetation in urban environments without needing to rehandle it with multiple excavators or transport boats. Successful clearance means there will be no vegetation rapidly growing, trapping debris, and obstructing water flow, thus reducing the risk of flooding.

“We opted for this vessel because it is capable of clearing water hyacinths as well as dredging the Tulaoc River to increase its capacity,” the DPWH told Baird Maritime. “Water hyacinths can potentially block the flow of water, so it is important to clear the river of vegetation before proceeding with dredging operations.”