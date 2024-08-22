VESSEL REVIEW | Ursa – Shallow water-capable hopper dredger enters service with Polish maritime agency

The Bureau Veritas-classed TSHD has a steel hull, a length of 62.75 metres (205.9 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a draught of 3.9 metres (13 feet), a displacement of 2,341 tonnes, and a hopper capacity of 950 cubic metres (340 feet). Dredging can be performed at water depths of as low as 18 metres (59 feet). The dredging equipment supplied by Holland Marine Technologies includes a suction drag arm, hopper doors, and discharge pipes.

Ursa will be used to preserve the main 20-kilometre (12-mile) waterway between the Gulf of Gdansk through the Vistula Lagoon to the Elbląg River. It will also be used to maintain track depth parameters of smaller ports of the Vistula Lagoon as well as in the fairway from the newly constructed Nowy Swiat channel to the Port of Elbląg. This will permit safe passage to and from the port by ships measuring 100 metres (330 feet) long and with draughts of 4.5 metres (15 feet).