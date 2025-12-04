VESSEL REVIEW | Trym – Compact suction dredger ensures navigation safety at UK's Bristol Port

The Bristol Port Company (BPC) in the UK has taken delivery of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD).

Purpose-built to meet the unique dredging needs of the Port of Bristol, the 34-metre (110-foot) Trym has already begun maintaining safe navigation depths in the docks, ensuring that the port remains open and accessible for trade.

The acquisition of the new dredger is in line with BPC’s expansion plans, which include the development of an offshore floating wind terminal targeted for full operation by 2030.