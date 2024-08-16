VESSEL REVIEW | Tobol – Russian waterway authority's newest inland dredger to be deployed in Siberia

The dredger has an LOA of 65.56 metres (215.1 feet), a beam of 10.89 metres (35.73 feet), a maximum draught of two metres (6.6 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), a displacement of 1,005 tonnes, a maximum endurance of 20 days, and a crew complement of 28. The vessel has a maximum dredging depth of 10 metres while the dredge pump can extract up to 700 cubic metres (250 cubic feet) of sediment per hour.

The dredger will be used for the extraction of sandy, silty and sand-gravel soils using the scow-refuller method and dredging in navigable waterways and alluvial dams. Dredged soil will be discharged to waiting barges as well as through a floating slurry pipeline up to 500 metres (1,600 feet) long and an onshore slurry pipeline up to 100 metres (330 feet) long.