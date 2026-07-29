VESSEL REVIEW | Seaway – Methanol-ready hopper dredger boasts 31,000cbm capacity

Seaway is equipped with two trailing suction pipes, underwater pumps, and two discharge pumps with a combined power output of 15,000 kW. The pumps make the vessel well suited to dredging material from greater depths and then discharging it over long distances to a reclamation site.

The TSHD is also fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of two dual-fuel main engines, azimuthing podded thrusters for improved manoeuvrability even with an increased hopper capacity, and an advanced automation system to help reduce crew workload and enhance situational awareness.

The propulsion can even be configured to permit operation on methanol as an alternative low-emission fuel in the future.