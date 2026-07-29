Seaway
SeawayRoyal IHC
Dredging

VESSEL REVIEW | Seaway – Methanol-ready hopper dredger boasts 31,000cbm capacity

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Netherlands-based marine projects specialist Boskalis has taken delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) designed and built by local company Royal IHC.

Seaway has a length of 178 metres (584 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), and a hopper capacity of 31,000 cubic metres (1.1 million cubic feet) – equivalent to 2,000 truckloads of sand, according to her builder – making her one of the largest TSHDs in operation.

Hopper loaded with material Seaway
Hopper loaded with materialRoyal IHC

Because of her increased capacity, she can carry more material per voyage, resulting in a reduced need for return trips and therefore ensuring faster project completion. A shallow draught will meanwhile permit operations near the coast, since having to deposit sand from farther offshore would yield higher costs and greater energy usage, according to Boskalis Newbuild Director Kees Kamp.

Heavy-duty suction and discharge equpiment coupled with flexible hybrid propulsion setup

Seaway discharging material from her bow
Seaway discharging material from her bowRoyal IHC

Seaway is equipped with two trailing suction pipes, underwater pumps, and two discharge pumps with a combined power output of 15,000 kW. The pumps make the vessel well suited to dredging material from greater depths and then discharging it over long distances to a reclamation site.

The TSHD is also fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of two dual-fuel main engines, azimuthing podded thrusters for improved manoeuvrability even with an increased hopper capacity, and an advanced automation system to help reduce crew workload and enhance situational awareness.

The propulsion can even be configured to permit operation on methanol as an alternative low-emission fuel in the future.

Fitted out for major coastal projects worldwide

Wheelhouse displays Seaway
Wheelhouse displaysRoyal IHC

Royal IHC said the vessel has been developed to support large-scale dredging and coastal infrastructure projects worldwide while reducing its carbon footprint.

Seaway was designed and built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules. She will be deployed primarily in support of beach replenishment, port expansion, and large-scale reclamation projects such as those for airport construction.

Seaway
SeawayRoyal IHC
Seaway
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Trailing suction hopper dredger
Classification: Bureau Veritas
Flag: Netherlands
Owner: Boskalis Group, Netherlands
Designer: Royal IHC, Netherlands
Builder: Royal IHC, Netherlands
Length overall: 178 metres (584 feet)
Beam: 38 metres (120 feet)
Capacity: 31,000 cubic metres (1.1 million cubic feet)
Main engines: 2
Propulsion: 2 x azimuthing thrusters
Other electronics: Automation system
Dredging equipment: 2 x trailing suction pipes; underwater pumps; discharge pumps
Type of fuel: Diesel
Boskalis Group (Royal Boskalis Westminster)
Europe
Bureau Veritas
Netherlands
Royal IHC
Seaway (vessel)
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