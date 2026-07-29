VESSEL REVIEW | Seaway – Methanol-ready hopper dredger boasts 31,000cbm capacity
Netherlands-based marine projects specialist Boskalis has taken delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) designed and built by local company Royal IHC.
Seaway has a length of 178 metres (584 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), and a hopper capacity of 31,000 cubic metres (1.1 million cubic feet) – equivalent to 2,000 truckloads of sand, according to her builder – making her one of the largest TSHDs in operation.
Because of her increased capacity, she can carry more material per voyage, resulting in a reduced need for return trips and therefore ensuring faster project completion. A shallow draught will meanwhile permit operations near the coast, since having to deposit sand from farther offshore would yield higher costs and greater energy usage, according to Boskalis Newbuild Director Kees Kamp.
Heavy-duty suction and discharge equpiment coupled with flexible hybrid propulsion setup
Seaway is equipped with two trailing suction pipes, underwater pumps, and two discharge pumps with a combined power output of 15,000 kW. The pumps make the vessel well suited to dredging material from greater depths and then discharging it over long distances to a reclamation site.
The TSHD is also fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of two dual-fuel main engines, azimuthing podded thrusters for improved manoeuvrability even with an increased hopper capacity, and an advanced automation system to help reduce crew workload and enhance situational awareness.
The propulsion can even be configured to permit operation on methanol as an alternative low-emission fuel in the future.
Fitted out for major coastal projects worldwide
Royal IHC said the vessel has been developed to support large-scale dredging and coastal infrastructure projects worldwide while reducing its carbon footprint.
Seaway was designed and built in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules. She will be deployed primarily in support of beach replenishment, port expansion, and large-scale reclamation projects such as those for airport construction.