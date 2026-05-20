VESSEL REVIEW | Merwestroom – Dutch electric hopper barge suitable for inland waters

Netherlands-based civil construction company Ploegam has placed a new electric hopper barge into service.

Merwestroom was built by local shipyard Groeneveldt Marine Construction. The barge has a length of 60 metres (200 feet), a beam of 9.5 metres (31 feet), and a hopper capacity of approximately 400 cubic metres (14,000 cubic feet).

Navigation is possible even in shallow waters, allowing her to support dredging operations in otherwise inaccessible inland areas.