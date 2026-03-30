VESSEL REVIEW | Frederick Paup – Largest US-built hopper dredger delivered to Manson Construction

Comprehensive dredging fitout for a range of applications

The dredging system that supports the loading and emptying of the hopper volume includes dual drag arms deployed at the upper working deck level, five pairs of dump doors located at the bottom of the hopper, and a bow coupling unit that can be connected to a floating discharge hose for long range distribution of spoils or by “rainbowing” hopper contents through a high-pressure-rated nozzle fitting.

A sliding trunnion carriage has been fitted for the drag arms. Manson’s equipment engineering division introduced the idea for the new trunnion carriage during the early parts of the planning phase as a means of enhancing safety and improving access points for the crew.

As the trunnion is automated, the drag arms can be stowed more efficiently, thus eliminating the need for a dedicated crane. The TSHD is nonetheless fitted with two telescopic service cranes and one stores crane, all from MacGregor.

The hopper shape includes a sloped bottom in the lower part as well as four moguls running the width of the hopper, which are evenly spaced over the hopper length. Coupled with the ability of the jet water system’s numerous nozzles to create a spoils slurry within the hopper, these sloped surfaces direct hopper contents to the dump door bays between the moguls either for release through the doors or pump-off by suction bell-mouths leading to a common pump-off manifold.