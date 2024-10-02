VESSEL REVIEW | Emerald Duchess – UK's PD Ports places low-emission hopper dredger into service

Hybrid propulsion for operational flexibility

The 71-metre (230-foot) Emerald Duchess can carry up to 2,000 cubic metres (71,000 cubic feet) of dredged material totalling 2,500 tonnes and is fitted with a hybrid propulsion configuration consisting of a battery pack and engines that can run on renewable hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Switching between the two means of propulsive power can be done quickly, thus ensuring operational flexibility particularly when dredging and navigating to and from one or more work sites on the same day.