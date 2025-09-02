VESSEL REVIEW | Amelia Island – Great Lakes Dredge and Dock's newest hopper dredgers optimised for coastal waters

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) has taken delivery of two new Jones Act-compliant trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHD) built by Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana.

Designed by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects, Galveston Island and Amelia Island each have a length of 346 feet (105 metres), a beam of 69 feet (21 metres), a draught of 20 feet (6.1 metres), a total installed power of 16,500 hp (12,300 kW), and a hopper capacity of approximately 6,500 cubic yards (4,970 cubic metres).

The vessels will also be capable of dredging at depths of up to 100 feet (30 metres) in coastal, port, and channel waters.