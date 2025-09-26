Van Oord's RiverFlow partnership to dredge Canada's Fraser River channel
RiverFlow Dredging, the newly formed partnership between Van Oord and Canada's Fraser River Pile and Dredge (FRPD), has entered into a long-term agreement with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to provide maintenance dredging services for the Fraser River navigation channel.
Van Oord said its partnership with FRPD will ensure safe access for marine traffic to the Port of Vancouver in British Columbia.
RiverFlow's scope of work will encompass annual maintenance dredging of the Fraser River South Arm deep-sea channel, including the berths and approaches to the DP World Fraser Surrey marine terminal.
Approximately three to 4.5 million cubic metres of sediment will be dredged annually to keep the river navigable for deep-sea vessels.
Van Oord said that the equipment used for dredging will be powered by biofuels and that dredging activities will adhere strictly to marine mammal protection zones and non-dredging windows.
Dredging activities at the channel are scheduled to commence in 2026.