Van Oord's profits more than doubled in strong operational year

Van Oord said that 2025 was a strong year for the company. Despite geopolitical volatility and economic uncertainty, Van Oord more than doubled its profits and continued investing in what it said is a more profitable and sustainable business.

Performance figures

Van Oord delivered strong operational performance across 213 projects in 36 countries. Revenue amounted to €2.6 billion (US$3 billion) compared with €2.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) in 2024. Gross operating profit grew by 139 per cent, reaching €403 million (US$465 million), up from €290 million (US$330 million) in 2024.

"Thanks to these strong earnings, we were able to close the year with a net profit of €110 million (US$130 million), an increase from €43 million (US$50 million) in 2024," said Van Oord. "Meanwhile, our orderbook remained stable at €4.4 billion (US$5 billion), and we ended the year in a financial healthy position."