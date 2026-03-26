Van Oord's profits more than doubled in strong operational year

Van Oord said that 2025 was a strong year for the company. Despite geopolitical volatility and economic uncertainty, Van Oord more than doubled its profits and continued investing in what it said is a more profitable and sustainable business.
Van Oord delivered strong operational performance across 213 projects in 36 countries. Revenue amounted to €2.6 billion (US$3 billion) compared with €2.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) in 2024. Gross operating profit grew by 139 per cent, reaching €403 million (US$465 million), up from €290 million (US$330 million) in 2024.
"Thanks to these strong earnings, we were able to close the year with a net profit of €110 million (US$130 million), an increase from €43 million (US$50 million) in 2024," said Van Oord. "Meanwhile, our orderbook remained stable at €4.4 billion (US$5 billion), and we ended the year in a financial healthy position."
The company said its dredging and infrastructure business performed better than expected due to stable market conditions, especially in the second half of the year.
Van Oord ended the year with a recorded revenue of €1.119 billion (US$1.29 billion) compared to €1.363 billion (US$1.57 billion) in 2024. The company's offshore energy business recorded revenue of €1.471 billion (US$1.7 billion) compared to €1.079 billion (US$1.25 billion) in 2024.
"The current situation in the world, especially in the Middle East, shows that 2026 could be even more volatile and uncertain than last year," said Van Oord CEO Govert van Oord.
"Still, we are confident about the future. As a family business, we have a long-term perspective on value creation. And when I look ahead, I see opportunities to create value in our markets across the world, because of a growing population, expanding world trade, increasing urbanisation and more demand for marine transport and climate mitigation and adaptation."