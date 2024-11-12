Van Oord wraps up dredging works at Egypt's Ain Sokhna Port

The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Egypt had awarded Van Oord the contract to dredge approximately 21 million cubic metres of soil to create two new port basins.

To be able to dredge the hard soil, Van Oord deployed the self-propelled cutter suction dredger Artemis and the trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Amalia, along with a fleet of support vessels.