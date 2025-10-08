Van Oord selected for multi-year maintenance of Netherlands' River Meuse

The Dutch Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management, Rijkswaterstaat, has selected the marine contractor Van Oord for a multi-year maintenance contract.
The agreement covers the entire Dutch stretch of the River Meuse and includes both routine maintenance as well as emergency response services. Execution of the project is scheduled to begin in January 2026.
Under the contract, Van Oord will be responsible for maintaining the waterway, which includes tasks such as removing floating debris.
The company will also be responsible for the maintenance of the riverbanks, associated civil structures, and green areas along the full length of the Dutch section of the river.
In addition to the routine maintenance duties, the contract stipulates that Van Oord will also be the first party to be called upon in the event of an emergency on the river, serving as the primary emergency response provider.
Van Oord stated that it is committed to a "circular approach” for the project, with the goal of reusing materials wherever possible. The company noted that this approach contributes to a "sustainable" future for the River Meuse.