Van Oord selected for beach restoration works in Portugal

Van Oord, through its Spanish subsidiary Dravo, has secured a contract from the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) for a key protection and beach nourishment project along Portugal's coastline.

Van Oord said this initiative aims to restore and reinforce one of Portugal’s most prominent tourist beaches, ensuring long-term resilience against erosion and supporting sustainable tourism.

The project will focus on replenishing sand and reshaping the coastline to mitigate erosion and safeguard infrastructure.