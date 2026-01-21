Van Oord selected for beach restoration works in Portugal

Van Oord, through its Spanish subsidiary Dravo, has secured a contract from the Portuguese Environment Agency (APA) for a key protection and beach nourishment project along Portugal's coastline.
Van Oord said this initiative aims to restore and reinforce one of Portugal’s most prominent tourist beaches, ensuring long-term resilience against erosion and supporting sustainable tourism.
The project will focus on replenishing sand and reshaping the coastline to mitigate erosion and safeguard infrastructure.
The works will be fully aligned with APA’s environmental policies and coastal management strategies while preserving the attractiveness of the destination to sustain local economic growth.
The scope of work of Dravo will include dredging and transporting marine sediments, profiling the beach, and replenishing sand to restore its original shape. Environmental monitoring will be conducted throughout the process to ensure compliance with APA standards.
The project will enhance coastal defences, improve beach safety and usability for residents and visitors, and contribute to sustainable coastal management in Portugal, according to Van Oord.