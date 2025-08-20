Van Oord secures land reclamation project in Dubai
Van Oord has secured a contract for the land reclamation of Naïa Island Dubai, a new development located just off Jumeirah’s coastline.
Naïa Island Dubai, a project by Shamal Holding, will span approximately 13 hectares and feature six kilometres of pristine beaches. Van Oord said the project places strong emphasis on preserving the existing beach environment with open green spaces and coastal terrain.
This is the latest collaboration between Shamal Holding and Van Oord after several major coastal development projects in Dubai, including Dubai Harbour.
Van Oord has been tasked to reclaim over 28 million cubic metres of sand and place approximately 4.3 million tonnes of rock. In addition, the company will install marine infrastructure including quay walls and culverts.
The project will also include the reorientation of existing beaches and the strategic relocation of current rock groynes, optimising both coastal protection and the guest experience, according to Van Oord.
A fleet of vessels including trailing suction hopper dredgers, marine rock installation vessels, and other specialised equipment will be deployed throughout the project. Completion is scheduled for the first half of 2027.