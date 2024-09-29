Van Oord kicks off coastal reinforcement works at Port of Rotterdam

The project was commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and is part of a wider programme aimed at protecting and reinforcing the Dutch coastline.

Van Oord is deploying LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia to execute the project. A total of one million cubic metres of sand from the North Sea will be deposited on the Maasvlakte 2 beach and on the seabed just offshore.