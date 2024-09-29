Van Oord kicks off coastal reinforcement works at Port of Rotterdam
Van Oord has started work on a sand nourishment project for the Maasvlakte 2 area of the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Maintaining the coast in this way ensures that nature itself will protect the port area and Rotterdam's hinterland against the sea.
The project was commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat, the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, and is part of a wider programme aimed at protecting and reinforcing the Dutch coastline.
Van Oord is deploying LNG trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia to execute the project. A total of one million cubic metres of sand from the North Sea will be deposited on the Maasvlakte 2 beach and on the seabed just offshore.
Vox Apolonia will begin by dredging up sand from selected sections of the seabed located more than 10 kilometres from the coast. It will then deposit a portion of this sand on the seabed just offshore (foreshore nourishment). It will also use a pressure pipe to pump sand onto the beach (beach nourishment), where bulldozers and excavators will get to work spreading it out.
In the months thereafter, weather and wind will cause a part of the sand to drift into the dunes, reinforcing the coast using the forces of nature.