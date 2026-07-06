Van Oord and Boskalis to undertake major Swedish dredging project

Van Oord and Boskalis have been awarded a dredging contract valued at approximately €500 million ($570 million) to deepen the Port of Luleå in Sweden.

The contract value is split equally between both companies, which will undertake the work as part of the Malmporten project.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will deepen the fairway and harbour basin to accommodate vessels with a draught of up to 14.7 metres and a cargo capacity of up to 85,000 tonnes.