USACE resumes South Carolina beach renourishment following delays

Contractors are scheduled to resume the renourishment of the Grand Strand area in South Carolina following two months of delays caused by mechanical and scheduling issues.
The US Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District reported that the work aims to protect the community from storm surge before the peak of hurricane season.
Sand placement in the area known as Reach One was concluded on January 31, 2026, before progress stalled during the transition to the next phase.
“It’s imperative we complete the project before peak hurricane season as these projects are designed to protect the community from storm surge,” Project Manager Sonja Carter explained.
The initiative creates wider beach and dune systems to absorb energy from storm waves and prevent structural damage to oceanfront homes and infrastructure.
Separate work in Arcadian Shores is scheduled to begin in early May through a partnership between Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach. This specific portion of the coastal restoration is being funded through local sources rather than federal allocations.
USACE said it expects sand placement within the Myrtle Beach section to commence towards the end of May and conclude in July. Construction crews intend to maintain safe beach access for the public and avoid large-scale events planned by the municipality during this period.
The agency anticipates the final phase in Garden City and Surfside Beach will start in July and reach completion by August 2026. Officials cautioned that the timeline for these coastal construction activities remains dependent on equipment availability and prevailing weather conditions.
Environmental monitoring for sea turtles and migratory shorebirds will be conducted daily by USACE and Horry County. Personnel will relocate sea turtle nests when necessary and monitor them until hatchlings emerge to ensure construction does not interfere with the nesting season.