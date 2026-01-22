USACE requests pause of review of harbour deepening works in Wilmington, North Carolina

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination with the North Carolina State Ports Authority, has asked the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (NCDEQ) Division of Coastal Management (DCM) to pause its review of USACE's consistency determination for the proposed Wilmington Harbor federal channel deepening project.

DCM has granted the request to pause its review. According to NCDEQ, the decision to pause allows time for the USACE to review and consider issues raised by DCM and the public before DCM completes its review.

A timeline has not been established for when the pause may be lifted.