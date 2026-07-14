USACE New York and East Hampton complete Lake Montauk Harbor channel dredging

The US Army Corps of Engineers New York District and the Town of East Hampton announced the completion of a project to dredge the channel at Lake Montauk Harbor on Eastern Long Island.
The project increased the depth of the waterway from 12 feet (3.7 metres) to approximately 17 feet (5.2 metres).
Using the hydraulic dredge Oyster Bay, the initiative removed approximately 87,000 cubic yards (66,516 cubic metres) of sand and 10,000 cubic yards (7,646 cubic metres) of clay to ensure safe navigation for commercial, recreational, and US Coast Guard vessels.
USACE awarded an $8.9 million contract to H&L Contracting for the work, with the Town of East Hampton contributing an additional $1.1 million.
The channel leading to the harbour, which also serves as a refuge during severe storms, is 0.7 miles (1.1 kilometres) long and 150 feet (45.7 metres) wide. To ensure safe passage before this planned work began, the USACE expedited emergency dredging last winter to address an unusual build-up of sand.
Excavated sand was placed on the shoreline directly west of the inlet jetty, where prevailing currents will help replenish eroded coastal areas. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued a permit modification allowing the beneficial re-use of the dredged sand, while the clay material was transported offsite for disposal.
Originally created in the 1920s by real-estate developer Carl Fisher, the channel established a permanent passage from the harbour to Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean.
USACE has maintained the waterway since 1945 under the Lake Montauk Harbor federal navigation project.
"We're pleased with deepening the channel at Lake Montauk Harbor," New York District Commander Col. Alexander Young stated. He noted that the harbor is home to the largest commercial fishing fleet in New York State and contributes significantly to the regional economy.