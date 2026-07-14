USACE New York and East Hampton complete Lake Montauk Harbor channel dredging

The US Army Corps of Engineers New York District and the Town of East Hampton announced the completion of a project to dredge the channel at Lake Montauk Harbor on Eastern Long Island.

The project increased the depth of the waterway from 12 feet (3.7 metres) to approximately 17 feet (5.2 metres).

Using the hydraulic dredge Oyster Bay, the initiative removed approximately 87,000 cubic yards (66,516 cubic metres) of sand and 10,000 cubic yards (7,646 cubic metres) of clay to ensure safe navigation for commercial, recreational, and US Coast Guard vessels.