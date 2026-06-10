USACE backs project to expand Mississippi port channel

The US Army Corps of Engineers has recommended a project to deepen and widen the federal shipping channel at the Port of Gulfport in Mississippi, clearing it for potential congressional authorization under the Water Resources Development Act.

Under the proposed plan, the channel will be deepened from 36 feet (10.97 metres) to 46 feet (14.02 metres) and widened from 300 feet (91.44 metres) to 350 feet (106.68 metres).

These adjustments are expected to allow larger vessels to navigate the port and improve cargo efficiency, according to a statement from the office of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.