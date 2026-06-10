USACE backs project to expand Mississippi port channel

The US Army Corps of Engineers has recommended a project to deepen and widen the federal shipping channel at the Port of Gulfport in Mississippi, clearing it for potential congressional authorization under the Water Resources Development Act.
Under the proposed plan, the channel will be deepened from 36 feet (10.97 metres) to 46 feet (14.02 metres) and widened from 300 feet (91.44 metres) to 350 feet (106.68 metres).
These adjustments are expected to allow larger vessels to navigate the port and improve cargo efficiency, according to a statement from the office of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.
The project carries an estimated cost of $548 million, which is to be funded through a 75 per cent federal and 25 per cent state-local cost share. Following congressional authorization, Mississippi officials must secure the necessary funding before construction on the channel can begin.
Port of Gulfport Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Jon Nass explained that the milestone represents years of collaboration and positions the port for long-term competitiveness. "Important steps remain, but we are committed to seeing this project through to construction," Nass noted.
The port serves as a gateway for container trade and refrigerated cargo, housing research and manufacturing facilities for uncrewed maritime systems. As a designated strategic seaport, the facility maintains a direct rail connection to Camp Shelby and works with the local Naval Construction Battalion.