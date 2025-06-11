USACE awards $9.3m contract for environmental review of four harbour dredging projects

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Savannah District has awarded a $9.3 million contract to support the preparation of four separate environmental impact statements (EIS) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the agency announced.

The EIS reports will cover the operation and maintenance dredging activities at Brunswick Harbor (Georgia), Charleston Harbor (South Carolina), Wilmington Harbor (North Carolina), and Morehead City Harbor (North Carolina). According to the USACE, the work is being undertaken to address requirements of the 2020 South Atlantic regional biological opinion issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service.