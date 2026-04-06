USACE awards $54m contract for Chesapeake Bay island restoration

The US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District awarded a $53.83 million base contract to C&C Joint Ventures for restoration work at James Island in Maryland.

This agreement forms the initial phase of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island ecosystem restoration project situated in Dorchester County. Total contract values reach $122.19 million when including options for additional upland toe dike construction and seeding.

Restoration efforts at James Island involve mobilization, hydrographic surveys, dredging, and the creation of a sand stockpile for future perimeter dike construction. The USACE stated that construction activities are expected to begin in late April.