USACE awards $54m contract for Chesapeake Bay island restoration

The US Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District awarded a $53.83 million base contract to C&C Joint Ventures for restoration work at James Island in Maryland.
This agreement forms the initial phase of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island ecosystem restoration project situated in Dorchester County. Total contract values reach $122.19 million when including options for additional upland toe dike construction and seeding.
Restoration efforts at James Island involve mobilization, hydrographic surveys, dredging, and the creation of a sand stockpile for future perimeter dike construction. The USACE stated that construction activities are expected to begin in late April.
Baltimore District Commander Colonel Frank Pera noted that the award supports maintenance dredging for the approach channels leading to the Port of Baltimore. He described the initiative as a "win-win project".
The project is a 65 per cent federal and 35 per cent state cost-share partnership involving the restoration of 2,072 acres (838.5 hectares) of habitat on James Island and 72 acres (29.1 hectares) on Barren Island. Material dredged from the Port of Baltimore and shallow navigation channels will be used to form these areas.
Upon completion, James Island will consist of 55 per cent wetlands and 45 per cent upland area with dikes reaching 20 feet (6.1 metres) in height. Barren Island is anticipated to begin accepting material in late 2026, while James Island is scheduled for 2030.
Officials from the USACE urged mariners to reduce speeds and use extreme caution near the James Island construction safety zone. Underwater construction activities may damage vessels and fishing equipment according to the statement.
The USACE noted that the project is scheduled for completion in 2067 and will provide capacity for nearly 95 million cubic yards (72.6 million cubic metres) of material. This follows the Poplar Island restoration which provides capacity for approach channels until 2032.