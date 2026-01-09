USACE announces finalisation of 2026 nationwide permits for wetlands

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced on January 7, 2026, the reissuance of 56 existing nationwide permits and the issuance of one new permit. These permits regulate work in wetlands and other waters under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899.

One existing permit, nationwide permit 56, which authorised activities associated with finfish mariculture, will not be reissued. Adam Telle, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, stated the action aims to reduce bureaucratic delays for citizens and businesses to support economic competition.

The final action is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register shortly, at which point the effective and expiry dates for the permits will be established. Until the new permits take effect, all 2021 nationwide permits remain in force across the regulatory program.