US Army Corps of Engineers completes dredging at Sunny Point military terminal

The US Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District recently completed annual maintenance dredging at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point in North Carolina, removing hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sediment to keep federally authorised navigation channels open.

The agency said that the $6.3 million project supports the installation's capacity to safely receive and deploy vessels for national defence.

Clare Williams, Navigation Project Manager with the USACE Wilmington District, explained that the waterways must remain deep enough for vessels to maintain their missions. "If the vessels can't make it in, the mission is compromised," Williams added.