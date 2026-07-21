US Army Corps of Engineers begins Buffalo Harbor dredging project

The US Army Corps of Engineers' Buffalo District has begun dredging Buffalo Harbor to maintain safe navigation for commercial vessels, cruise ships and recreational boaters on Lake Erie under a $2.3 million contract awarded to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction in April.

The project will remove about 190,000 cubic yards (145,265 cubic metres) of sediment from federal navigation channels in the outer harbor and Buffalo River channel.

Around 110,000 cubic yards (84,101 cubic metres) will be placed in a confined disposal facility, while the remaining 80,000 cubic yards (61,164 cubic metres) will be deposited in the abandoned shipping slip three near Wilkeson Pointe to help create a new Great Lakes wetland.