US Army Corps of Engineers begins Buffalo Harbor dredging project

The US Army Corps of Engineers' Buffalo District has begun dredging Buffalo Harbor to maintain safe navigation for commercial vessels, cruise ships and recreational boaters on Lake Erie under a $2.3 million contract awarded to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction in April.
The project will remove about 190,000 cubic yards (145,265 cubic metres) of sediment from federal navigation channels in the outer harbor and Buffalo River channel.
Around 110,000 cubic yards (84,101 cubic metres) will be placed in a confined disposal facility, while the remaining 80,000 cubic yards (61,164 cubic metres) will be deposited in the abandoned shipping slip three near Wilkeson Pointe to help create a new Great Lakes wetland.
Kayaks and other paddle craft will be prohibited from the slip area between August 1 and August 25.
Buffalo Harbor, which supports more than $66 million in annual economic activity, handled 1.2 million tons of cargo in 2023. The harbor, last dredged in 2024, is maintained every two years depending on shoaling, funding and federal priorities.
USACE said sediment is tested with the US Environmental Protection Agency and New York state agencies to ensure it meets environmental standards before placement. Mariners have been advised to exercise caution around active dredging operations.