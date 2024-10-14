US Army Corps of Engineers awards US$40 million contract for Chesapeake Bay restoration project

The contract award marks the start of the second phase of Mid-Bay restoration work on Barren Island including construction of two bird islands adjacent to the existing island and connected to the breakwater; construction of stone sill structures; design and installation of spillway structures; and excavation of material from the Honga and Tar Bay federal navigation channels and placement within a contained area adjacent to Barren Island.

Approximately 335,000 cubic yards (256,000 cubic metres) of material consisting of mud, sand, silt, shell and combinations thereof will be removed via hydraulic dredger from the Honga River channel to its authorized depth of seven feet (2.1 metres) and a width ranging from 60 to 140 feet (18 to 43 metres).