US Army Corps of Engineers awards contract for Colorado River maintenance dredging

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District (SWG), in collaboration with the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the Port of Bay City, and Matagorda County, have announced a contract award for the Mouth of the Colorado River (MOCR) navigation channel maintenance and Sargent Beach beneficial use placement project.

The contract—valued at US$86.347 million—was awarded to Houston-based Orion Government Services to perform maintenance dredging, construction of shoreline protection features, and beneficial use placement of dredged material near Sargent, Texas.