UK's Port of Blyth secures funding for wharf terminal expansion

The Port of Blyth in the UK has been awarded £275,000 (US$367,000) in match funding from the UK Crown Estate as part of the second round of a programme designed to provide early-stage development funding for offshore wind supply chain projects.
This funding will enable the initial design work for infilling and land reclamation of three hectares at the Port of Blyth's Battleship Wharf terminal, along with capital dredging of the river.
The Port of Blyth said these works will enhance port capacity, operational efficiency, and accessibility, further supporting the expansion of the UK’s offshore renewables sector. The initial design phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2026.
Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of the Port of Blyth, said the reclamation and the deepening of the river channel will enable, "unrestricted access for larger offshore vessels and [create] a dedicated facility for cable storage, marshalling, manufacturing and long-term O&M support."