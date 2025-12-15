UK's Port of Blyth secures funding for wharf terminal expansion

The Port of Blyth in the UK has been awarded £275,000 (US$367,000) in match funding from the UK Crown Estate as part of the second round of a programme designed to provide early-stage development funding for offshore wind supply chain projects.

This funding will enable the initial design work for infilling and land reclamation of three hectares at the Port of Blyth's Battleship Wharf terminal, along with capital dredging of the river.