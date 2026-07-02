UAE investor acquires stake in dredging firm Gulf Cobla

Private equity firm BlueFive Capital acquired a 70 per cent stake in UAE-based dredging and land reclamation firm Gulf Cobla.

The transaction involves purchasing the entire 49 per cent shareholding of Advanced Dynamics Investments, an affiliate of Saudi Binladin Group, alongside a 21 per cent holding from Dutco Group.

Following the acquisition, Dutco Group will retain a 30 per cent ownership interest in the marine infrastructure company. Established in 1977, Gulf Cobla specialises in dredging, land reclamation, and marine operations through its fleet of cutter suction dredgers.