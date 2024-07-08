Temporary artificial islands project underway near Grafton, Illinois

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), St. Louis District’s dredger Potter is currently working near Grafton, Illinois, between river miles 218 and 222, using a flexible floating pipeline to remove material from the navigation channel. The flexible pipeline allows for the creation of ephemeral islands that will be used for habitat restoration and mimics natural sand bar formation.

Due to rising water levels and since the dredge placement is unconfined using the energy of the river to distribute the sediment and shape the bar, these newly created ephemeral islands or sandbars may be underwater or unstable. It is therefore recommended that boaters avoid these temporary islands.