Tallvine Partners acquires marine services firm Lind Marine

US investment firm Tallvine Partners announced that it has acquired San Francisco-based marine services provider Lind Marine for an undisclosed sum.

This transaction marks the investment adviser's second acquisition under its North American marine infrastructure platform, following its September 2025 acquisition of Donjon Marine.

The acquired business operates a fleet of 40 vessels and employs more than 120 people to provide dredging, towing, salvage, shipyard, and environmental remediation services. These operations are based at a shipyard on Mare Island that features a 400-foot (122-metre) drydock supporting vessel repair and new construction.