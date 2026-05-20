Tallvine Partners acquires marine services firm Lind Marine

US investment firm Tallvine Partners announced that it has acquired San Francisco-based marine services provider Lind Marine for an undisclosed sum.
This transaction marks the investment adviser's second acquisition under its North American marine infrastructure platform, following its September 2025 acquisition of Donjon Marine.
The acquired business operates a fleet of 40 vessels and employs more than 120 people to provide dredging, towing, salvage, shipyard, and environmental remediation services. These operations are based at a shipyard on Mare Island that features a 400-foot (122-metre) drydock supporting vessel repair and new construction.
Following the transaction, Chief Executive Officer Christian Lind will continue to lead the business under the Lind Marine brand.
Tallvine Partners reported that the acquisition expands its geographic footprint to the West Coast and diversifies its customer base across industrial, utility, municipal, government, and waterfront owners.
Thomas Lefebvre, Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Tallvine Partners, noted that Lind Marine complements the platform and will expand its footprint. Partner Victor Sosa added that Lind Marine will help broaden the platform's capabilities, with plans to invest in fleet additions and execute strategic regional acquisitions.