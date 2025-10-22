Swedish Maritime Administration cancels tender for Gothenburg Port dredging works

The Swedish Maritime Administration (Sjöfartsverket) and the Port of Gothenburg have suspended the joint tender for dredging works within the Skandiaporten project area at the port.
Sjöfartsverket said the tender was suspended because the tenders received exceed the budgeted costs for the state-funded part of the project.
"Together with the Port of Gothenburg and in dialogue with contractors, we are now taking measures to get started again with a new tender as soon as possible," said Joel Smith, Director of Infrastructure at Sjöfartsverket.
An analysis of the results of the procurement is currently being carried out to ensure that possible cost reductions can be achieved, without compromising the established impact targets.
In addition, Sjöfartsverket and the Port of Gothenburg will divide the contract into two parts, which will be tendered separately.
To begin with, the Port of Gothenburg will begin the tender for the dredging work closest to the quay (approximately five per cent of the total dredging), which is planned to be carried out during between August 2026 and May 2027.
Afterwards, Sjöfartsverket will carry out other dredging works, which are scheduled to commence in 2027.
"Going forward, it is important for the Port of Gothenburg to keep to the original schedule for the quay reinforcements and dredging closest to the quay, and we will do so," added Jan Andersson, Project Manager at the Port of Gothenburg.
"Therefore, we are now planning a separate tender that will be published in November, all to ensure that the work can continue according to plan."