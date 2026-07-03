Sweden's largest dredging project to be undertaken at Lulea Port

The Swedish Maritime Administration (Sjöfartsverket) has confirmed that contracts have now been signed for the remaining dredging works in the Malmporten project, the largest dredging project ever undertaken in Sweden.

The agreement between Sjöfartsverket, the Port of Luleå, and the contractor marks the final phase before construction is set to begin in 2027.

The Malmporten project will enable more efficient maritime transport to and from the Port of Luleå, supporting the industrial transformation taking place in northern Sweden. Sjöfartsverket said growing production of iron ore, fossil-free steel and other key commodities is increasing demand for larger and more efficient shipping capacity.