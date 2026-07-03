Sweden's largest dredging project to be undertaken at Lulea Port

The Swedish Maritime Administration (Sjöfartsverket) has confirmed that contracts have now been signed for the remaining dredging works in the Malmporten project, the largest dredging project ever undertaken in Sweden.
The agreement between Sjöfartsverket, the Port of Luleå, and the contractor marks the final phase before construction is set to begin in 2027.
The Malmporten project will enable more efficient maritime transport to and from the Port of Luleå, supporting the industrial transformation taking place in northern Sweden. Sjöfartsverket said growing production of iron ore, fossil-free steel and other key commodities is increasing demand for larger and more efficient shipping capacity.
Between 2027 and 2030, around 40 kilometres of fairway and the harbour basin will be dredged. In total, approximately 13 million cubic metres of material will be removed.
The project, led jointly by Sjöfartsverket and the Port of Luleå, was launched in 2013 in response to long-term industry transport needs. The contract for the remaining dredging works represents the final step before full-scale implementation next year.
The dredging works will be carried out by Malmporten Dredging Contractors (MDC), the same consortium that completed preparatory dredging as part of the project in 2024. MDC is a joint venture between Boskalis and Van Oord.
The contract is valued at approximately SEK5.7 billion (US$590 million), and the dredging works are scheduled for completion in August 2030.