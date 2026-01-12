South Australian councils and community groups receive grants for coastal protection

Six South Australian coastal councils and three community groups will share in more than AU$1.2 million ($810,000) to manage the state’s coastline. The funding, delivered through the Coast Protection Board, is intended to unlock nearly AU$5 million in total protection measures across more than 5,000 kilometres of coast.

According to the government, the coast protection grants program provides support for councils to repair and restore the coastline and address environmental risks. Projects include building foreshore protection structures, assessing hazards, beach replenishment, and improving water quality and marine life.

Robe Council received a AU$235,000 grant to install geotextile sandbags and conduct sand replenishment at Fox Beach. These works are designed to protect sections of the coastline that have experienced storm damage and to build long-term resilience against coastal hazards.