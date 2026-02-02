Russia's Rosmorport to purchase additional vessels to support dredging at Port of Korsakov

Russian state-owned port operator Rosmorport will acquire additional vessels to carry out dredging works at the Port of Korsakov on Sakhalin Island in Far East Russia.

The vessels will support the reconstruction of the port, which has been ongoing since 2024. The goal of the reconstruction is to ensure access for cargo ships with deeper draughts to the berths at the port's southern loading area.

The actual dredging works will commence before the end of this year. Upon completion of the dredging, the port's approach channel will have a depth of 11.4 metres.