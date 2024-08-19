Russia's Rosmorport acquires new cutter dredger

Each of the Project FPDG3 dredgers has an LOA of 55 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a maximum draught of only 2.1 metres, and a maximum dredging depth of 15 metres. The dredging equipment consists of a pump with a dedicated 1,820kW motor and a pipe with a diameter of 800 mm.

The new dredger is named in honour of Nikolay Vasilyevich Rusanov, who was the Head of the Maritime Administration of the port of Astrakhan from 1994 to 2000.