Russia's Rosmorport acquires new cutter dredger
Russian state-owned marine services provider Rosmorport recently took delivery of a new non-self-propelled cutter dredger built by Stroyliderplus. Nikolay Rusanov is the lead vessel of the Project FPDG3 series of three dredgers designed for use in port channel waters.
Each of the Project FPDG3 dredgers has an LOA of 55 metres, a beam of 12.5 metres, a maximum draught of only 2.1 metres, and a maximum dredging depth of 15 metres. The dredging equipment consists of a pump with a dedicated 1,820kW motor and a pipe with a diameter of 800 mm.
The new dredger is named in honour of Nikolay Vasilyevich Rusanov, who was the Head of the Maritime Administration of the port of Astrakhan from 1994 to 2000.
Nikolay Rusanov will be operated in the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal, particularly the seaports of Olya and Astrakhan and their respective channels to ensure safety of navigation.
Construction of the dredger was also undertaken by Lotos Shipyard in collaboration with Stroyliderplus. Lotos was responsible for construction of the hull while Stroyliderplus worked on final outfitting and commissioning.