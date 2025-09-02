Report recommends large-scale dredging for Cape Jaffa Marina in South Australia

The report provides background on major dredging campaigns undertaken in recent years to address the issue. It also documents the negative effect of storm activity in September 2024 that negated those efforts. The situation was further complicated by the cessation of planned dredging in early 2025 due to concerns over water quality and additional storm impacts from May to July 2025, which have rendered the marina mouth unnavigable.

The council stated it will now seek discussions with the state government on the plan’s recommendations, with the intent to develop and implement a long-term sustainable approach to managing annual sand accretion in the marina environment. The council also commissioned an economic impact assessment to support the significant economic impact the marina's operation provides, including contributions from the professional fishing sector.