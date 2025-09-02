Report recommends large-scale dredging for Cape Jaffa Marina in South Australia
South Australia’s Kingston District Council has received a marine engineers report on a sand and dredge management plan for the Cape Jaffa Anchorage Marina.
The report, commissioned through Magryn and Associates, recommends the removal or relocation of approximately 850,000 cubic metres of material over an eight-to-ten year period. This is intended to develop a significant sand trap and return the shoreline to the western side of the groyne to a state where the council’s annual program can effectively manage and maintain a navigable marina mouth year-round.
The report provides background on major dredging campaigns undertaken in recent years to address the issue. It also documents the negative effect of storm activity in September 2024 that negated those efforts. The situation was further complicated by the cessation of planned dredging in early 2025 due to concerns over water quality and additional storm impacts from May to July 2025, which have rendered the marina mouth unnavigable.
The council stated it will now seek discussions with the state government on the plan’s recommendations, with the intent to develop and implement a long-term sustainable approach to managing annual sand accretion in the marina environment. The council also commissioned an economic impact assessment to support the significant economic impact the marina's operation provides, including contributions from the professional fishing sector.
In the short term, the council is liaising with its dredging contractor, Maritime Constructions, on dates for dredging activity to enable the re-opening of the marina ahead of the upcoming summer period. It is hoped to secure and commit to the program in approximately mid-October, subject to seasonal conditions.
The dredging works are expected to occur over an approximate four-week period. The council has stated it will not be processing any boat ramp permits for this year until the marina can be safely re-opened.